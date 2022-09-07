Tatiana Maslany Was Hot For ‘She-Hulk’ Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga

As you most likely surmised by the show’s title, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany’s lead character works at a law firm. Her best friend there is a paralegal played by comedian Ginger Gonzaga, whose comedic presence actually inspired the show’s writers to change the way the character was presented. Maslany told us that, from the time that Gonzaga was being considered for the role, she was in awe of the way Gonzaga could take charge in the relationship. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tatiana Maslany)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney+.