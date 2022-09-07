Judd Apatow: ‘Bros’ Love Story Is A Human Love Story

When Judd Apatow describes the new movie he just produced, Bros, he talks about it as a romantic comedy. Of course, some people will want to pigeonhole the film because it just happens to be a romantic comedy in which the couple is a pair of gay men, but Apatow thinks it would be ridiculous to dismiss the film based on that. After all, he told us, the core of the film’s story is about emotions, feelings, and desires that everybody has, regardless of who they are. (Click on the media bar to hear Judd Apatow)