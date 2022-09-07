Brendan Fraser’s Long Road Leading To ‘The Whale’

It’s not like Brendan Fraser hasn’t had to overcome adversity before. After all, his very first starring role came in a Pauly Shore vehicle (Encino Man) that was savaged by critics. But he overcame that shaky start and went on to become a big star in the 1990s and early 2000s, especially when he had the starring role in the Mummy films. This comeback is different, though. After a theatrical dry spell in which he’s gone more than a decade without appearing in a box office hit, Fraser is receiving critical acclaim — and even a strong Oscar buzz — for his role in Darren Aranofsky’sThe Whale. When the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it got a six-minute standing ovation from the audience. Speaking at a press conference at that festival, Fraser had high praise for the character he plays in the film, saying it’s the most heroic role he’s ever played. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brendan Fraser)