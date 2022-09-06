Kevin Smith Finds His Bliss Making ‘Clerks III’

It was back in 1994 that a low-budget film called Clerks put Kevin Smith on the map as a filmmaker to watch. Twenty-eight years later — and 16 years since the sequel, Clerks II — Smith is back to complete the trilogy that he never really knew would be a trilogy. But, after initially casting doubt on the idea after Clerks II, Smith has produced, written, and directed Clerks III. (And, of course, he appears once again as Silent Bob.) While the production got off to a slow start, Smith explained that once filming began, it felt like a dream come true for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Smith)