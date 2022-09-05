To Robert Zemeckis, ‘Pinocchio’ Will Never Get Old

The story of Pinocchio has been told in many ways in many different media over the years, and it’s being told again — twice — on American streaming services over the next few months. Robert Zemeckis has directed and co-written a new live-action Pinocchio for Disney+, while Guillermo del Toro’s first animated film is a stop-motion version of Pinocchio for Netflix. Why does such an old story continue to be told in new ways? Zemeckis told us that, at the heart of the Pinocchio story is the kind of tale that is so universal that it never gets old. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Zemeckis)