Justin Long Hadn’t Seen The Likes Of ‘Barbarian’ Before

Taking a page from the Jordan Peele playbook, Zach Cregger has made the transition from being a comedic sketch actor (The Whitest Kids U’ Know) to being the writer and director of a horror film, Barbarian. And like Peele, Cregger’s unconventional journey into horror means that the film makes some unconventional choices. Justin Long, one of the stars of Barbarian, says he thinks the movie is one of the most original horror films he’s seen in a long time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Long)