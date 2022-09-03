The Common Thread Sylvester Stallone’s Woven Through His Movies

Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has maintained a reputation as a working man’s actor, thanks to several roles in which he’s played an underdog struggling for respect and/or justice. That continues with his new movie, i, in which he plays a superhero who, long thought dead, is rediscovered decades later and recruited to restore order to a city in need. According to Stallone, his choice of roles is no coincidence. He told us he’s cultivated his career in a way that his fans will feel the emotional impact of his movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)