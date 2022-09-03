The Common Thread Sylvester Stallone’s Woven Through His Movies

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Javon “Wanna” Walton (left) as Sam Cleary and Sylvester Stallone (right) as Joe Smith in SAMARITAN, directed by Julius Avery, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has maintained a reputation as a working man’s actor, thanks to several roles in which he’s played an underdog struggling for respect and/or justice. That continues with his new movie, i, in which he plays a superhero who, long thought dead, is rediscovered decades later and recruited to restore order to a city in need. According to Stallone, his choice of roles is no coincidence. He told us he’s cultivated his career in a way that his fans will feel the emotional impact of his movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

Samaritan is currently streaming on Prime Video

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak