Robert Redford Reflects On The Movies That Meant A Lot To Him

This year Robert Redford celebrated his 86th birthday. And though he’s certainly slowed down his film output in recent years — his last on-screen appearance was a cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — his portfolio is already stuffed with films that have become legendary over time. Redford, who was honored with an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oscars in 2002 and presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, also directed 10 films, winning the Academy Award for his work on his directorial debut, 1980’s Ordinary People. It’s been an extraordinary career; we’ve spoken to Redford many times over the years, and he told us that — not surprisingly — some of his favorite movies came from the incredible hot streak he enjoyed in the late ’60s and early ’70s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Redford)