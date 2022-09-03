George R.R. Martin: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Is A Great Adaptation

After Game of Thrones became a huge hit for HBO, it was only a matter of time before the other books in George R.R. Martin’s series were adapted as well. Fire & Blood, set in the same universe but two centuries earlier, was a natural choice, and it’s been turned into the prequel House of the Dragon, which recently premiered on HBO. Martin, who serves as co-creator and an executive producer on the project, says it’s been a big thrill to see more of the world he’s created on the page come to life on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear George R.R. Martin)
House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights on HBO and is currently streaming on HBO Max.