With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard Felt No Need To Embellish The Truth

When real-life stories are turned into movies, sometimes the reality is watered down, as the screenwriter and director rely on dramatizations, rather than sticking to the events as they actually happened. That’s something director Ron Howard consciously wanted to avoid with his new movie, Thirteen Lives. Based on a dramatic cave rescue in Thailand four years ago, Howard told us that the story was dramatic enough on its own that it didn’t need to be embellished, so he stuck to the facts as much as he could. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)

