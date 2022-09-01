Well-Rounded: When Matt Damon Took His Poker Skills To Vegas

Set in the underground world of high-stakes poker, the 1998 drama Rounders has become even more popular over the years, earning it the distinction of being a cult classic. The film’s stars, Matt Damon and Edward Norton, took their roles extremely seriously … and got seriously good at playing poker along the way. In fact, they improved their games to the point where both Damon and Norton went to Las Vegas and took their chances in the game’s premier event, the World Series of Poker. Speaking at the time of the film’s original release, Damon told us what it was like for them to go and compete against some of poker’s most serious players. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)