‘Prey’ Star: Director’s Policy Of Taking Suggestions Paid Big Dividends

As a prequel to Predator, Prey introduces us to the race of alien beings that show up in the later films. But even though the film deals with the supernatural, director Dan Trachtenberg wanted to make Prey feel as realistic as possible, especially given its setting among a Native American tribe. That’s something that the film’s star, Amber Midthunder, really appreciated; as an indigenous actress, she told us that Trachtenberg was always open to ideas and suggestions about how to make the movie feel more authentic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amber Midthunder)