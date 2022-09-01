Making ‘JFK,’ Joe Pesci In Awe Of Its All-Star Cast

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy — and the various conspiracy theories that have circulated around it — have fascinated Americans for nearly 60 years. But the interest in Kennedy’s killing reached a peak in the early ’90s, when the Oliver Stone film JFK was released. While the film may have been lambasted by several historians, scholars, and critics for its content, it was universally hailed for its direction and its performances. (Director Stone and co-star Tommy Lee Jones received two of the film’s eight Oscar nominations.) When the film was released, Joe Pesci (who won an Oscar himself) talked about Jones’s performance as one that stood out in an already stellar cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pesci)