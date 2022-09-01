Larry Wilcox And The Crazy Stuntmen Of ‘CHiPs’

By Hollywood Outbreak

For six seasons, starting in 1977, CHiPs took a lighthearted look at law enforcement through the adventures of Ponch and Jon, a couple of California Highway Patrol motorcycle patrolmen who had a knack for finding themselves in the middle of the action — action that often included outrageous chases, crazy crashes, and big pile-ups. Larry Wilcox, who starred (and rode) alongside partner Erik Estrada, has a lot of great memories of making the show. Speaking at a fan event, he talked about how the most amazing part of the production was seeing the show’s old-school stuntmen at work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Wilcox)

 

 CHiPs is available on DVD and most digital platforms.

