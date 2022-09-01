HGTV Renews ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ For Season 2
HGTV has ordered a new eight-episode season of hit series Lil Jon Wants To Do What? starring the GRAMMY Award(R)-winning producer, rapper and DJ turned out-of-the box home renovator, Lil Jon. The series, which attracted more than 12.7 million total viewers in its freshman run, showcases Lil Jon as he lights up boring homes with his startlingly unconventional renovations. During the new season, Lil Jon, alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, will push his creative vision to bold new heights, maxing out homes with over-the-top features that wow homeowners and fans alike. The new season is scheduled to premiere on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+ in Spring 2023.
“I’m excited to be back!” said Lil Jon. “Ready to give people more unique ideas and go even bigger for season two! Yeahhhhh!”
“The first season of Lil Jon Wants To Do What? had millions of fans on the edge of their seats watching Lil Jon show us his out-of-the-box, over-the-top designs,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. “The new season will see him and Anitra crank up their remarkable creativity even more.”
