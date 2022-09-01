A ‘Good Times’ Catchphrase Turned Into Bad News For John Amos

In a career that has spanned six decades, John Amos has had memorable roles on acclaimed television shows like The West Wing and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. However, the show he’s probably best remembered for was part of Norman Lear’s stable of shows in the 1970s — Good Times, a show about a struggling Black family living in the inner city. When it started out, the show was remarkable for the way it dealt with real-life topics, which made Amos extremely proud to be a part of it. We’ve spoken to Amos many times over the years, and he explained to us why he loved the show so much early on, but why the catch phrase “Dy-no-mite” literally killed him on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Amos)
Though the show went on without him after he was let go, his character still factored into one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history: when Florida Evans learns of her husband’s death and simply utters three words.(Click on the media bar below to hear John Amos)
Good Times is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee.