Billy Eichner Believes ‘Bros’ Is Ready To Make Movie History

In 1997, Ellen Degeneres made history by coming out as gay on her network sitcom, Ellen. The following year, Will & Grace became the first primetime network comedy built around an openly gay character. So it seems a little surprising that, for the last two decades, films based on gay relationships have almost exclusively been “art house” features with limited runs and limited marketing. The new movie Bros hopes to change that — Billy Eichner, who stars in and co-wrote the romantic comedy about a male couple, says he’s proud to be involved with what he thinks will be a groundbreaking film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Eichner)