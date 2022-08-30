Chained Up Steve Carell Had To Be ‘Patient’ During Film Shoot

After comedies like The Office and Space Force, Steve Carell’s new TV project goes in a completely opposite direction — The Patient is a drama and psychological thriller that finds his character, a psychologist, being held captive by a serial killer. It’s not exactly the kind of show that would have a laugh track, and Carell, who’s performed well in several dramatic movie roles, told us that the claustrophobic feeling of his character’s situation made it especially interesting to play. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)