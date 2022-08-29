Why Wesley Snipes Couldn’t Pass Up Becoming Blade

Before there was Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there was Blade. Before there was the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was Blade. The vampire-fighting superhero first appeared in the pages of a Marvel comic back in 1973, and he was given his own film series back in the 1990s. For 1998’s Blade and its two sequels, Wesley Snipes starred as the title character (though he was well received in the role, he wasn’t given the opportunity to reprise the character in next year’s MCU reboot). At the time of the first film’s release, Snipes talked to us about why Blade was a character he very badly wanted to play. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wesley Snipes)