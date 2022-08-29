The Sterling K. Brown Approach To Acting, Explained

With his work on This Is Us complete, Sterling K. Brown’s first new release is the comedy film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, in which Brown and Regina Hall star as a couple who try to revive their disgraced church. Brown has proven himself adept at both drama and comedy in the past, with his Emmy Award wins for dramas This Is Us and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story being balanced out by his nominations for comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Part of Brown’s success in multiple genres comes from the way he learned about acting, and he shared that philosophy with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul opens in theaters and starts streaming on Peacock this Friday.