‘League’ Was A (Baby) Bumpy Experience For Molly Ephraim

Filming the series A League of Their Own was a memorable experience for the entire cast, and especially for the women who bonded as teammates both on- and off-camera. Molly Ephraim had another reason why making the first season was unforgettable — she was also pregnant with her first child! Ephraim told us it was an exciting time for her, especially since she had so much love and support from her castmates. (Click on the media bar below to hear Molly Ephraim)
A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Prime Video.