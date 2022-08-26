Tilda Swinton & Idris Elba: Fated For ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Idris Elba stars as The Djinn and Tilda Swinton as Alithea Binnie in director George Miller’s film
THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Elise Lockwood
© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

The new movie Three Thousand Years of Longing features Tilda Swinton as a woman whose life is changed dramatically when she encounters a Djinn (genie). That mystical being is played by Idris Elba; while it’s the first time that Swinton and Elba have worked together, their collaboration, it turns out, was predestined by a chance meeting years ago that included one of the most clichéd of Hollywood lines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tilda Swinton)

Three Thousand Years of Longing is now playing in theaters.

