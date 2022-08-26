Taron Egerton Had A Blast Singing In ‘Rocketman’

Elton John may have been making music since the 1960s, but he still remains a potent musical force. In just half a day, the new collaboration between John and Britney Spears, Hold Me Closer, has already racked up more a million plays on YouTube, and it could become his 58th Top 40 hit in America. Many of John’s best-known songs were included in the 2019 film Rocketman, a biopic that purposely blurred the lines between fact and fiction. It also had many of John’s songs being performed not by the artist himself, but by the film’s star, Taron Egerton. When the movie opened, Egerton talked to us about performing John’s music, especially since John himself was one of the producers behind the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)