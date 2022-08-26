Hulu Releases Trailer For New Cooking Show ‘Best In Dough’

In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. “Best In Dough” brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!
“Best In Dough” is hosted by Wells Adams with head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, and features Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford serving as judges.