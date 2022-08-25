‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Premiering October 7 on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ sets premiere date for season two of Emmy-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” premiering globally on October 7 with new episodes available weekly
The companion current affairs podcast also continues with new episodes covering timely topics each week
Apple today announced the premiere date for season two of the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ original series “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” The second season will premiere globally with six all-new weekly episodes starting on Friday, October 7.
Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series will feature tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.
The series’ official companion podcast of the same name is available on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, and was recently named Best Interview Podcast by Adweek’s Podcast of the Year Awards.
The WGA-nominated series “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers and Kris Acimovic is head writer.