The Pre-Fame Friendship That Jump-Started Danny DeVito’s Career

If not for the Douglas family, who knows what would have become of Danny DeVito’s career? In DeVito’s early acting days, he was given a role in a movie produced by and starring the legendary Kirk Douglas, but the role that really put DeVito on the map came in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, produced by Kirk’s son, Michael Douglas. Over the years, DeVito and Michael Douglas went on to make several films together, including Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses. DeVito, who is now voicing the character of Satan on the new FX show Little Demon, told us that his good fortune with the Douglas family wasn’t exactly coincidental — it turns out that DeVito and Michael Douglas became close before either of them had made a movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danny DeVito)
Little Demonn airs Thursday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.