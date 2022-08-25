Colin Farrell: ‘Thirteen Lives’ Ending Is No Hollywood Cliché

The new film Thirteen Lives, of course, is based on a true story — a story about a terrifying ordeal that, fortunately, had a happy ending. While the film industry occasionally catches some flak about its clichéd “Hollywood endings,” Thirteen Lives star Colin Farrell says that complaint can’t be made about this film, because producer/director Ron Howard was very conscientious about letting the on-screen story finish up in a way that’s true to the actual events that inspired the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Colin Farrell)
Thirteen Lives is currently streaming on Prime Video.