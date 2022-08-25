As ‘She-Hulk,’ Tatiana Maslany Enjoys Working With ‘Amazing’ Fellow Hulk Mark Ruffalo

Since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has the benefit — as so many of the new MCU TV series do — of getting a character/actor tie-in with the Marvel film franchise. In the case of She-Hulk, vthe MCU’s Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, is on board in his dual role of Bruce Banner and his green alter ego. Tatiana Maslany, who stars on the show as Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk, was ecstatic about working with Ruffalo, and she told us he’s everything she’d hoped he would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tatiana Maslany)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney+.