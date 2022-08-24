On ‘Seinfeld,’ Does The Real Jerry Seinfeld Stand Up?

During its nine-season run, Seinfeld blurred the lines between reality and fiction by having stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld play a character who was a stand-up comedian named Jerry Seinfeld. These days, it’s become common to see actors playing “fictionalized” versions of themselves in TV shows or movies, but it was unusual in 1989 when Seinfeld premiered. At the time, Seinfeld told us that he was making a conscious effort to keep fans guessing whether they were seeing the “real” Seinfeld or a TV-created version of him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Seinfeld)