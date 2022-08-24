How Devery Jacobs Came To Do Double Duty On ‘Reservation Dogs’

When Devery Jacobs was cast in one of the lead roles on the Hulu series Reservation Dogs, they were getting more than an actor. Jacobs has been dabbling in other aspects of filmmaking for a while. So, after the series was renewed for a second season, Jacobs took an interest in helping to tell the show’s stories as a writer. When we spoke to her about those aspirations, she told us about the unexpected response she got from series co-creator/executive producer Sterlin Harjo and why she wanted her writing credits to reflect a different name than her acting credit. (Click on the media bar below to hear Devery Jacobs)