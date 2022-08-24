For Ron Howard, ‘Parenthood’ Was Personal

As Ron Howard was closing out the 1980s, he wanted to take a little break from some of the fantasy-driven movies he’d made earlier in the decade, like Splash, Cocoon, and the epic Willow, and do something that felt more like real life. So he started to work on the story that wound up becoming Parenthood. The film, which deftly mixed drama with comedy, featured an outstanding ensemble cast that included Steve Martin, Dianne Wiest (who earned an Oscar nomination), Mary Steenburgen, Jason Robards, Rick Moranis, and early appearances by a couple of future superstars, Keanu Reeves and Joaquin Phoenix. Not surprisingly, the film was a well-received box-office hit, and it even spun off a pair of TV series adaptations. When we spoke to Howard, he told us that Parenthood was his idea of doing a complete 180 from Willow. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)