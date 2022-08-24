Beverly D’Angelo: Her ‘Vacation’ Didn’t Go As Originally Planned

Before John Hughes redefined the teen movie in the 1980s, he wrote the screenplay for another early ’80s classic, National Lampoon’s Vacation. Though the film is nearly 40 years old, it’s one of those movies that constantly gets rediscovered by new audiences and still gets talked about. In fact, there was a Vacation panel at Steel City Con, where star Beverly D’Angelo talked about how the film’s ending wasn’t in Hughes’s original script — it was actually written and shot months later, and it was the new ending that created John Candy’s character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beverly D’Angelo)