Why It Wasn’t Easy For Alicia Silverstone To Be ‘Clueless’

When Alicia Silverstone started filming Clueless in late 1994, she had just turned 18, but she’d already been in high demand as an actress. Though her feature film debut had come just two years earlier with The Crush, she had already made two other feature movies and three TV movies before Clueless came along. Speaking on a panel at Steel City Con, Silverstone recalled that she loved playing the character of Cher Horowitz but, because of the workload, didn’t have as much fun making the movie as she’d hoped. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alicia Silverstone)