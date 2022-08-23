Stephen J. Cannell & Mike Post Made Beautiful TV Music Together

While producer Stephen J. Cannell’s TV shows were entertaining on their own, the experience of watching was often enhanced by the shows’ theme songs, back in an era when theme songs were commonplace. For many of his shows, Cannell — like several other producers, including Dick Wolf, Steven Bochco and Donald Bellisario — turned to composer Mike Post for their themes. The work Post did for Cannell’s shows accounted for two of his three Top 10 pop hits: the theme from The Rockford Files and The Greatest American Hero (Believe It or Not). Though Cannell passed away in 2010, we enjoyed speaking to him several times, and he once described the process of working with Post on those theme songs. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen J. Cannell)