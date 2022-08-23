‘AGT’s’ Simon Cowell Promises Opportunity (And Fun) For All Ages

From preschool prodigies to senior sensations, America’s Got Talent attracts an incredibly diverse age range of performers who try out for the show. Simon Cowell, who is not only a judge on the show but created it, told us that his aim from the very beginning was to avoid discriminating against anybody on AGT — especially when it came to age — because he wanted to see talented people from all walks of life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
