To Experience ‘Longing,’ George Miller Says, You Belong In A Theater

George Miller is a filmmaker who absolutely refuses to be pigeonholed into any particular genre. Yes, he’s the writer and director of all four Mad Max movies, but he won his only Oscar for producing, writing, and directing the animated musical comedy Happy Feet. But one constant in Miller’s films has been the exquisitely rendered imagery, whether it’s a post-apocalyptic world or the epic fantasy of his new film, Three Thousand Years of Longing. The new movie stars Tilda Swinton as a woman who encounters a Djinn (genie) played by Idris Elba, and the unexpected consequences of her wishes. To really appreciate the film, Miller says, you really ought to see it in a theater, where you can get lost in its world. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Miller)