‘Samaritan’ Fits Right Into Sylvester Stallone’s Role Call

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Javon “Wanna” Walton (left) as Sam Cleary and Sylvester Stallone (right) as Joe Smith in SAMARITAN, directed by Julius Avery, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With his new movie, Sylvester Stallone is proving that you’re never too old to be a superhero. The 76-year-old actor stars in Samaritan, in which a long-dormant (and presumed missing) superhero is roused out of his retirement when his identity is discovered by a young boy. While Stallone says Samaritan isn’t like a lot of other superhero movies, it was exactly the kind of film he loves to make, where the film peels back complicated layers of seemingly simple characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

 

Samaritan premieres Friday on Prime Video.

