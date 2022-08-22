Netflix Releases Trailer For New Action Thriller ‘Lou’ Starring Academy Award Winner Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett MOVIE NEWS August 22, 2022 By Hollywood Outbreak Lou. L to R: Allison Janney as Lou, with Jurnee Smollett as Hannah. Cr. Liane Hentscher / Netflix © 2022 A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. Lou premiers September 23 on Netflix Share FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Related articles Hulu New Limited Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’... To Experience ‘Longing,’ George Miller Says, You... ‘Samaritan’ Fits Right Into Sylvester Stallone’s Role... ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Premiering on Peacock September... Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Share article FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Latest articles Hulu New Limited Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiering November 22 August 22, 2022 To Experience ‘Longing,’ George Miller Says, You Belong In A Theater August 22, 2022 ‘Samaritan’ Fits Right Into Sylvester Stallone’s Role Call August 22, 2022 Brother’s Peeper: Frankie Jonas Could Watch Kevin All Day Long August 22, 2022 ‘League’ Stars Learned To Play Ball The Hard Way August 22, 2022 New Trailers Hulu New Limited Series ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Premiering November 22 Paramount+ Releases ‘SEAL Team’ Season Six Trailer Showtime Releases New ‘American Gigolo’ Trailer Starring Jon Bernthal Peacock Releases Trailer For New Orginal Series ‘Vampire Academy’ Netflix Unveils ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer