Netflix Releases Trailer For New Action Thriller ‘Lou’ Starring Academy Award Winner Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Lou. L to R: Allison Janney as Lou, with Jurnee Smollett as Hannah. Cr. Liane Hentscher / Netflix © 2022

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Lou premiers September 23 on Netflix

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak