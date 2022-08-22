‘League’ Stars Learned To Play Ball The Hard Way

Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams are battery mates on the new TV adaptation of A League of Their Own, which Jacobson also co-created. The two stars worked together extensively on their baseball skills before they started filming the show, something both of them told us they really enjoyed, though it was immediately apparent why Adams plays the pitcher and not the catcher. (Click on the media bar below to hear Abbi Jacobson & Chanté Adams)
A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Prime Video.