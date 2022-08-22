Brother’s Peeper: Frankie Jonas Could Watch Kevin All Day Long

Kevin Jonas has grown up in the spotlight, and he’s always been a natural entertainer. As Kevin’s brother, Frankie Jonas has had a front-row seat for his brother’s antics for pretty much his entire life. Now, of course, they’re co-hosting the reality competition Claim to Fame, and Frankie says one of his favorite things is to just watch Kevin be Kevin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frankie Jonas)
Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.