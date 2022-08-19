Wentworth Miller’s Co-Stars Made Doing Time On ‘Prison Break’ Easy

Over a decade ago a heavily tattooed Michael Schofield got himself busted in Chicago and incarcerated in the premiere of the series Prison Break, which went on to become an international hit. It ran for four seasons, then was brought back for an extra “revival” season five years ago. Speaking at a Comic Con panel, Prison Break star Wentworth Miller said he knew the series would live or die based on the chemistry between the actors in the large ensemble cast. Recalling the first time he started working with colleagues like Robert Knepper, Sara Wayne Callies, and Dominic Purcell, he said he had a great feeling about the show’s chances. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wentworth Miler)