‘Philadelphia’ Was An Easy Choice For Tom Hanks

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Philadelphia was the film that earned Tom Hanks the first of his two back-to-back Best Actor Oscars in the ’90s, and it’s now viewed as a groundbreaking movie in terms of its portrayal of the LGBTQ community. When he signed on for the role — a gay lawyer who is fired after an AIDS diagnosis, then sues the firm that let him go — there was still a stigma about AIDS, and some people considered it a risky career move for Hanks. But Hanks didn’t see it that way at all; in fact, he told us he didn’t hesitate for a moment when he was given the opportunity to star in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

 

Philadelphia is currently streaming on Prime Video and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak