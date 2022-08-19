‘Philadelphia’ Was An Easy Choice For Tom Hanks

Philadelphia was the film that earned Tom Hanks the first of his two back-to-back Best Actor Oscars in the ’90s, and it’s now viewed as a groundbreaking movie in terms of its portrayal of the LGBTQ community. When he signed on for the role — a gay lawyer who is fired after an AIDS diagnosis, then sues the firm that let him go — there was still a stigma about AIDS, and some people considered it a risky career move for Hanks. But Hanks didn’t see it that way at all; in fact, he told us he didn’t hesitate for a moment when he was given the opportunity to star in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)