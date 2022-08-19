Paramount+ Releases ‘SEAL Team’ Season Six Trailer

Paramount+ released the official trailer for season six of the hit original drama series SEAL TEAM and announced a 10-episode-long season will premiere Sunday, Sept. 18. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut all-new episodes weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian.
SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.