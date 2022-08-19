Carlton Cuse Wanted A Fitting ‘Memorial’ For Katrina Hospital

Five Days at Memorial began its life as a nonfiction book about a New Orleans hospital dealing with its tragedies and triumphs in the days following Hurricane Katrina back in 2005. Now, it’s become an Apple TV+ miniseries, co-developed by Carlton Cuse (of Lost fame). It’s a different kind of show for Cuse, but one he’s really excited about. As he told us, there were incredible stories of courage and heroism at that hospital, and he feels fortunate that he gets to tell some of those stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carlton Cuse)
Five Days at Memorial is currently streaming on Apple TV+.