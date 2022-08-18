Part Lawyer, Part Beast — Tatiana Maslany Breaks Down ‘She-Hulk’s’ Conflict

Yet another Marvel character enters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s who is accidentally exposed to his blood and gains some of his transformative superpowers. Of course, as you could infer from the title of the series, Walters is trying to balance her newfound powers with the legal career she’s been working to build for years. Maslany explains that sets up one of the most intriguing aspects of the show for her, as She-Hulk Jennifer completely derails the life that “normal” Jennifer had expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tatiana Maslany)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney+.