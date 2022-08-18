Ben Stiller’s Ever So Grateful For ‘Severance’s’ Emmy Success

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
MALIBU, CA – AUGUST 7 – Ben Stiller attends the “Severance” FYC Emmy Q&A event in Malibu. Season one of “Severance” is available now to stream on Apple TV+.

In a year where every Emmy Award nomination in the Best Drama category went to a cable or streaming show, Severance was one of the big winners, picking up 14 nominations. Ben Stiller could wind up with a pair of statuettes, nominated as a producer for Best Drama and also for Best Director, while four of the show’s cast members earned acting nominations. After the nominations were announced, Stiller was understandably thrilled, and he told us he feels honored that the show has gotten such notice in an arena that’s become increasingly crowded with quality shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Stiller)

Severance is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

