Ben Stiller’s Ever So Grateful For ‘Severance’s’ Emmy Success

In a year where every Emmy Award nomination in the Best Drama category went to a cable or streaming show, Severance was one of the big winners, picking up 14 nominations. Ben Stiller could wind up with a pair of statuettes, nominated as a producer for Best Drama and also for Best Director, while four of the show’s cast members earned acting nominations. After the nominations were announced, Stiller was understandably thrilled, and he told us he feels honored that the show has gotten such notice in an arena that’s become increasingly crowded with quality shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Stiller)