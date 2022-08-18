Amber Midthunder’s ‘Prey’ Prep Included History Lessons

When Amber Midthunder learned she’d won the lead role in the Predator prequel Prey, she also learned she had a lot of work to do. Because it was an action movie, she had plenty of training to do. But for Midthunder, as a young woman of indigenous descent, it was also important for her to learn as much as she could about her character and the character’s tribe, since her own ancestry traces back to a different tribe. Midthunder told us that a lot of research and preparation went into making sure that the Comanche she played on the screen was as authentic as possible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amber Midthunder)