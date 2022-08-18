Actors In Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Dived Deep Into Their Roles

Having directed Apollo 13, Ron Howard was certainly no stranger to the demands of taking a real-life drama and translating it into a story for the screen. While Apollo 13 was set amongst the perils of space flight, Thirteen Lives details a kind of danger that — while no less deadly — is easier to understand, since it was about a group of ordinary kids (and their football coach) who are imperiled while sightseeing. Since the real-life rescue featured rescue divers who had to teach the kids and coach diving skills, the stars of Thirteen Lives, including Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen, had to learn those skills as well. Howard says it was a difficult shoot to complete, but the actors’ dedication to their training made it possible to get it done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)
Thirteen Lives is currently streaming on Prime Video.