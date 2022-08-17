Tom Cruise May Have Topped Himself With ‘Maverick’

After nearly three months in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick was still the second most popular film at the US box office this past weekend, and the film’s domestic gross total is poised to break the $700 million mark by the end of the month, far and away the year’s best performer so far. Director Joseph Kosinski gives a lot of credit for the film’s success to its star and producer, Tom Cruise, and he told us that there was something special — even by Cruise’s workaholic standards — in the effort he put forth in Maverick. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Kosinski)