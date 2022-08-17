How Alan Tudyk Creates His ‘Alien’ Language

Midway through its second season on SyFy, Resident Alien has definitely found its groove, as the series — starring Alan Tudyk as an alien tasked with extinguishing the human race who finds himself stuck in a small Colorado town while he struggles to complete his mission — continues to get strong reviews from critics and love from the network, which has already renewed it for a third season. As we’ve gotten to know Tudyk’s character better, we’ve seen him slip into his alien tongue on a number of occasions. It’s been fun for both Tudyk and the show’s creator and executive producer, Chris Sheridan; they told us the show’s scripts often allow for improvisation, especially when it comes to his native language, and it’s been interesting to watch it evolve. (Click on the media bar below to hear (Alan Tudyk & Chris Sheridan)